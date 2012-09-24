MOSCOW, Sept 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Some 216 opposition activists were short-listed for the opposition coordination council elections, with Alexei Navalny leading in the preliminary internet vote with twice as many votes as the rest of politicians, the daily writes.

- The paper runs an interview with Sberbank žChief Executive German Gref on the recent sale of a 7.6 percent stake.

- Russia's economy ministry doubts the Mobile Number Portability service will be introduced in the country in 2014 as planned by the Communications Ministry, the paper says.

- The prosecutor's office in St Petersburg called on the management of the social network vkontake.ru to remove the video "Innocence of Muslims", but a representative of the site says a court decision is needed for that, the paper writes.

- Russian companies increased spending on Data Loss Prevention by 41 percent in 2011 year-on-year to $31 million, the paper writes citing analytical portal Anti-Malware.ru.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Economy Ministry plans to bar the military from buying products of foreign light and textile industries, the paper writes.

- The number of Russians knowing opposition leaders by name grew significantly since February, while people's attitude towards opposition is worsening due to its negative image on the television, the paper writes citing experts.

- Several governors and newly created political parties may join the United People's Front movement created in 2011 by then Prime Minister Vladimir Putin before the presidential elections, the paper says citing sources.

- Russian lower house of parliament last Friday adopted amendments to the Criminal Code providing the expansion of the term "high treason", which now includes consulting foreign organizations threatening Russia's security, the paper says.

- Police propose limitations on newly licensed drivers that are similar to those in place in the Soviet era, as novice drivers cause one-third of all car accidents in Russia, the daily reports.

(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)