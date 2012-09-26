MOSCOW, Sept 26 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is arriving in
Russia and is expected to meet Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev,
the daily reports.
- Russian shareholders of TNK-BP have decided to
bid for BP's entire stake in the oil venture.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's oil and gas company Surgutneftegaz is
leaving the Russia-Venezuela joint project on development of the
oil field in Venezuela's Orinoco River region. The company's 20
percent stake could be divided among Russian partners
-TNK-BP,Gazpromneft, Lukoil and Rosneft.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in an
interview that private companies will be able to work on defence
orders.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak informed the
government about possible fuel shortages due to maintenance
works at some refineries.