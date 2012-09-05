Moscow, Sept 5 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The European Commission has launched a formal
investigation into alleged market abuses by Russian gas monopoly
Gazprom, the paper writes.
- On his way to APEC summit in Vladivostok Russian President
Vladimir Putin may take part in a wildlife conservation
operation to help save endangered cranes, the daily reports.
- Inflation in Russia rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in
August, the paper writes citing official state statistics.
KOMMERSANT
- The merger of Russia's investigative committee, police and
drug traffic control body, planned for the beginning of 2013,
may be postponed due to various problems, the paper writes.
- Tensions in Russia's North Caucasus may rise as the
restive republic of Chechnya lays claims on the territory of the
neighboring Ingushetia, the paper cites experts.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's Defense Ministry plans to reinforce police and
secret services by troops that will take part in ongoing
counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus, the paper
writes.
