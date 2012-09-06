MOSCOW, Sept 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The increase of the annual throughput capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system, which links the Tengiz oil field in Western Kazakstan and the Novorossiysk sea port in Russia, will be delayed by at least six months, Deputy President of Transneft Mikhail Barkov is quoted as saying.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian officials call for extending the country's participation in the Kyoto Protocol until 2020 at the next round of talks in December, the daily says. Until last month, Russia said it would not stay in the protocol beyond 2012.

- Russia's United Company RUSAL, the world's largest aluminum producer, is considering ways to prevent its Bogoslovsky aluminum plant from closing down after nearly 1,000 workers protested against it.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to spend 760 million roubles ($23.53 million) to test the new generation fast breeder reactor BREST-300 at the Beloyarskaya nuclear plant near Yekaterinburg, the daily says. The company expects the new reactors to help it gain control of 20 percent of the global nuclear plant construction market within 20 years.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia has successfully tested the launch of an "invisible" rocket from the Club-K missile system, where the rocket is concealed in a shipping container, the daily says adding the complex is unique.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's various opposition structures have maximum unanimity, Left front movement leader Sergei Udaltsov said ahead the September 15 opposition rally.

($1 = 32.3012 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)