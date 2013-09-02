Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
MOSCOW, Sept 2 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's United Aircraft Corporation signed $7.5 billion worth of contracts during the MAKS airshow last week, the daily writes.
- The daily runs an interview with Alexei Navaly, a protest leader and candidate for the post of Moscow mayor, who argues for requiring visas of migrants from the Caucasus and Central Asia.
- Russian Otkritie Bank plans to open some 10 offices together with Starbucks coffee shops in Moscow and St Petersburg in 2013-2014, the paper reports.
- Sales of YotaPhone, Russia's first smartphone, will begin in Russia this November, and the device will cost 20,000-25,000 roubles ($600-750), the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A group of some 50 civil activists will be watching a live feed from the polling stations during Moscow mayor elections on Sept. 8, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to think about how to cut federal budgetary spending, the daily writes.
($1 = 33.3030 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
* Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers around the world are using an unsustainable amount of well water to irrigate their crops – which could lead to an uptick in food prices as that water runs low, international researchers warned Wednesday.