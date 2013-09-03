MOSCOW, Sept 3 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has aped U.S.
President Barack Obama's campaign strategies in his election bid
for Moscow mayor, the daily writes citing a report by a
Kremlin-linked think tank.
- The campaign of the incumbent candidate for Moscow mayor,
Sergei Sobyanin, has sent over 2 million letters urging people
to vote for him in weekend elections, the daily writes.
- Amazon.com Inc will begin shipping consumer
electronics to Russia starting Sept 2, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
- Former transport minister Igor Levitin was appointed
presidential aide on Monday to curate regional policy, the daily
reports citing experts.
- Some 55 percent Russians believe the state is capable of
protecting them from terrorist's attacks, the daily reports
citing a recent poll by VTsIOM.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Moscow mayoral candidate and protest leader Alexei Navalny
targets young voters by organizing a concerts of popular bands
ahead of weekend elections, the daily writes.
