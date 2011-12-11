LONDON Dec 11 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

GERMANS PLOT AIR TRAFFIC SWOOP

Germany is planning an audacious bid for a stake in Nats, the part-privatised company that runs Britain's air traffic control service.

FRANCE FACES LOSS OF TOP CREDIT RATING

Fears are mounting that France could lose its AAA credit rating this week, putting the latest eurozone rescue plan in jeopardy.

NEW BIDDER CHASES EUROPEAN GOLDFIELDS

The battle for European Goldfields intensified this weekend when Centerra Gold approached the 1.4 billion pound firm about a takeover.

BUYOUT FIRM TAKES AIM AT MOTHERCARE

Cinven, the private equity giant, is plotting an ambitious break-up bid for Mothercare, the struggling baby goods chain.

GORDON BROWN FACES BLAME FOR RBS COLLAPSE

The long-awaited report on the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland will blame the "light-touch" regulation championed by former Chancellor and Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

The Sunday Telegraph:

RBS REPORT WILL LEAD TO TIGHTER BANK RULES

The release tomorrow of the long-awaited report into the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland is set to become the centre of an increasingly fraught debate over how the Bank of England is run.

BACKING FOR HORTA-OSARIO TO RESUME AT LLOYDS

UK Financial Investments (UKFI) is backing the return of Antonio Horta-Osario as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group .

RBS MANAGERS 'FAILED TO GRASP' SCALE OF SUB-PRIME PROBLEMS

Royal Bank of Scotland managers failed to give shareholders and analysts an accurate picture of its sub-prime mortgage exposure in early 2007 as they had little idea of the scale of the problems the bank faced.

TREASURY ACCUSED OF HARMING ENERGY SECTOR

A "catalogue of cash-grabs" by the Treasury has damaged vital investor confidence across the energy sector, Tim Yeo, chairman of the energy select committee has argued.

MOBILE PAY GURU TO JOIN VODAFONE

Vodafone has hired Michael Joseph, the father of mobile payments, to spearhead the global roll-out of its own m-payments business -- and has also warned that Three is endangering Britain's position in the burgeoning market.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY

Supermarket giant Tesco has entered the energy market and is selling boilers online and in store.