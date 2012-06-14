HANOI, June 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Ho Chi Minh City authorities and banks have agreed to boost the total loans in June to 30 trillion dong ($1.43 billion), from 7 trillion dong last month after 10,000 businesses were reported to have ceased operations since the start of this year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Banks have been raising long-term dong deposit rates to as high as 12 percent in a defensive move as they are worried about inflation return in the medium and long terms, bankers said.

- Minh Phu Seafood Group, Vietnam's top shrimp exporter, said its January-May export revenues jumped 34.01 percent to $144.04 million, from a year ago.

THANH NIEN

- Vietcombank, the country's third-largest private lender by assets, said it has now cut lending rates for clients of a Vietnamese car maker, Truong Hai, to 14.8 percent per year from 15.8 percent.

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The central bank's plans to restructure weak banks within June would make the banking system more stable and banks will maintain healthy growth, said analyst Nhu Lan from a financial information website.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnam's seafood exports will rise 11.9 percent to $6.8 billion this year from 2011, thanks to higher export prices, the Agriculture Ministry forecast.

LAO DONG

- Revising down Vietnam's economic growth target for 2013 to 5.0-5.6 percent is a bold move and while the top task is to ensure social security and curb inflation below 10 percent, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.

TUOI TRE

- The Thua Thien-Hue provincial authority has decided to provide free Internet via wireless access in Hue city, home to UNESCO-recognised world heritage Hue citadel, said Deputy Chairman Phan Ngoc Tho of the provincial People's Committee.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Several major steel producers have cut selling prices to 15 million dong ($716.7) a tonne, excluding value added tax, as of June 11 from 15.3 million dong in May to reduce inventory, the Vietnam Steel Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)