HANOI, June 13

FINANCIAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN (www.qdnd.vn)

- Major banks said they have cut lending rates in line with the central bank's policy rate cuts, with BIDV bringing rates to 12 percent for export and agriculture projects, and state-run Agribank offering rates as low as 11 percent for exporters.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam has no plans to privatise the press in the country, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said.

- Franchises have become an increasingly active retail sector for foreign investors in Vietnam, experts said at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

TUOI TRE (tuoitre.vn)

- Nearly 4,000 people have been killed by traffic accidents between January and May, down 17 percent from a year ago, but the number of traffic accidents is on the rise, said Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy head of the National Traffic Safety Committee.

- The number of Vietnamese seafood exporters in the first quarter fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 473 companies, while many ceased operations due to shortages of funding and raw material, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)