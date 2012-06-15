HANOI, June 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- FPT Corp, a software maker, said its January-May revenue reached more than 10.07 trillion dong ($481.13 million), achieving 100 percent of its annual plan.

TUOI TRE

- Banks have raised long-term deposit rates to 13.5 percent after the central bank allowed to float the long-term rates in a move to encourage lenders to restructure their funds, bankers said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Petrovietnam Finance Co which owns a 2.25 percent stake of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co, will buy 2 million PPC shares from June 19 to July 19, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam mobile giants Vinaphone and MobiFone will merge as scheduled as part of the government's restructuring plan for state-owned enterprises, the Ministry of Information and Communications said.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam has been operating a total of 195 hydro-power plants, with a combined capacity of 12,000 megawatts, accounting for about 36 percent of the country's power output, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang said.

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam National Shipping Lines, or Vinalines, is in financial difficulties with debts worth more than 43 trillion dong ($2.05 billion) at the end of 2011 due to poor management and over-investment, the government said in a report to the National Assembly.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Clearing goods inventory is one of the top tasks of the Vietnamese government now, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang told a National Assembly session on Thursday. He said the January-May inventory rose 20 percent to 25 percent from a year ago, particularly cement, steel and consumer goods. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)