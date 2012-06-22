(Refiles to fix syntax in paragraph 10)
HANOI, June 22 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Banks may not offer short-term deposit products in the
form of long-term savings to breach the short-term deposit
ceiling, the central bank said.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Several lenders have raised short-term deposit rates to as
high as 12.5 percent despite the central bank's cap of 9
percent, bankers said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- BIDV, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by assets,
said on Thursday it would delay its share listing on the Ho Chi
Minh Stock Exchange to September 30 from June 26 due to
unfavourable conditions of the stock market.
- The State Securities Commission, the stock market
watchdog, may tighten control over or ban share price forecasts
and recommendation by brokerage houses, according to a
commission circular.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam rejects China's accusation over the passing of the
Vietnam Maritime Law by the National Assembly on Thursday and
strongly opposes China's establishment of the so-called Sansha
City, spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi of the Foreign Ministry said.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- The National Assembly has approved the government's plan
to exempt people with a monthly income of below 9 million dong
($430.6) from income tax for the last six months of the year, a
parliament document said. It has also passed a plan to cut the
2012 corporate tax by 30 percent on small and medium enterprises
and businesses with several employees.
NHAN DAN
- The Agriculture Ministry's Crops Department will seek
government approval for a plan to stock an equivalent 1 million
tonne of summer-autumn milled rice between end of July and
September to support prices, the department said.
TUOI TRE
- Vietnam National Assembly's approval of the Maritime Law
is a normal lawmaking move, and Vietnam has adequate legal
grounds and historical evidences to claim its sovereignty over
Paracel and Spratly islands, the Vietnam Foreign Ministry's
spokesman said.
- State-owned Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group,
which has posted a trade surplus of about $500 million in the
first half this year, is completing procedures for its initial
public offering later this year or in early 2013, Le Tien
Truong, deputy general director of the group, said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam has exported 2.9 million tonnes of rice this year,
down 20 percent from a year earlier, while the annual shipment
is expected at between 6.5 million and 7 million tonnes, Pham
Van Bay, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Food Association, said.
($1=20,900 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)