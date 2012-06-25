HANOI, June 25 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Ho Chi Minh City was estimated to have received overseas
remittances worth $1.9 billion in the first six months of this
year, down 26.3 percent from the same period last year, the
central bank branch in the city said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Credit institutions willing to join the interbank market
must not have maturing debts of 10 days and longer at the time
of trading, a central bank circular said.
- Lenders' race to raise long-term deposit rates has
revealed the banking system's unstable liquidity and the
discrepancy between banks in their funding ability, bankers
said.
- Banks reduced investment in government bonds in the past
few weeks and shifted to boosting lending in line with the
central bank's monthly credit growth target of 2 percent in the
second half of the year, analysts said.
LAO DONG
- The central bank has asked Agribank, MHB, BIDV, VietinBank
and Vietcombank to provide soft loans for
farmers and households to buy machinery and equipment and help
them reduce post-harvest losses and build storage facilities
capable of stockpiling four million tonnes of paddy.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top miner, said its coal stockpiles
at the end of June would be more than 8.5 million tonnes as
domestic consumption has dropped 10 percent from a year ago to
20 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)