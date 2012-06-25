HANOI, June 25 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL NEWS: TUOI TRE - Ho Chi Minh City was estimated to have received overseas remittances worth $1.9 billion in the first six months of this year, down 26.3 percent from the same period last year, the central bank branch in the city said. THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM - Credit institutions willing to join the interbank market must not have maturing debts of 10 days and longer at the time of trading, a central bank circular said. - Lenders' race to raise long-term deposit rates has revealed the banking system's unstable liquidity and the discrepancy between banks in their funding ability, bankers said. - Banks reduced investment in government bonds in the past few weeks and shifted to boosting lending in line with the central bank's monthly credit growth target of 2 percent in the second half of the year, analysts said. LAO DONG - The central bank has asked Agribank, MHB, BIDV, VietinBank and Vietcombank to provide soft loans for farmers and households to buy machinery and equipment and help them reduce post-harvest losses and build storage facilities capable of stockpiling four million tonnes of paddy. ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS: THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM - Vinacomin, Vietnam's top miner, said its coal stockpiles at the end of June would be more than 8.5 million tonnes as domestic consumption has dropped 10 percent from a year ago to 20 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)