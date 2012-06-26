HANOI, June 26 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Banks in Vietnam have cut long-term deposit rates to
11-12.5 percent from 14 percent offered two weeks ago, bankers
said.
TUOI TRE
- The decline of the monthly consumer price index in June
showed lower aggregate demand and falling demand from buyers,
economist Le Dang Doanh said.
THANH NIEN
- Several banks have been selling dollars to fund dong
loans, but this will add pressure on the foreign exchange rate
when the lenders have to buy back dollars to repay clients'
deposits, analysts said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- The government has called on all provinces and relevant
agencies to find ways to reduce the number of traffic accidents
nationwide, despite the death toll in the first six months
dropping 17 percent from a year ago to 4,950.
- Vietnam imported 80,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts in the
first half of this year from Southeast Asian nations, Brazil and
India while annual imports of the commodity could rise to
300,000 tonnes as cashew growers switched to higher valued
pepper and rubber, causing a domestic shortfall.
NHAN DAN
- The agriculture ministry has asked the trade ministry to
tighten inspection over sugar exported in unofficial trade to
China due to possible shortages in coming months as domestic
output estimated at 1.3 million tonnes this year is below the
expected demand of 1.4 million tonnes.
THANH NIEN
- Police said they have arrested two men in the southern
province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on accusations of trafficking 25
people to Australia.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery
products in the first half of this year rose 14.5 percent from a
year ago to $13.67 billion, the agriculture ministry said.
- Vietnam's economic growth could expand between 5.5 percent
and 6 percent this year, Chairman Phung Quoc Hien of the
National Assembly's Financial and Budgetary Committee said.
