HANOI, June 27 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The U.S. Export Import Bank will lend $125.9 million to
the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group for it to buy a
U.S.-made communications satellite.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The State Bank of Vietnam said it has allowed Fullerton
Financial Holdings to raise its stake in partly private Mekong
Development Bank to 20 percent from 15 percent, the bank said.
THANH NIEN
- Banks in Vietnam must stop raising gold deposits from Nov.
25, the central bank said.
DAU TU
- Several banks are waiting for the central bank to raise
their credit growth targets for the second half of 2012 while a
National Assembly official said the central bank should keep
lending growth at 1.5-1.7 percent per month by the year end,
instead of the targeted 2 percent.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- Vietnam strongly protests and requests that China cease
invitation of international bids for oil and gas lots within
Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, Foreign
Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said on Tuesday.
NHAN DAN
- Vietnam has harvested 20.26 million tonnes of
winter-spring paddy this year, up 2.3 percent from 2011, the
Agriculture Ministry said. The crop is the country's highest
yielding among its three crops a year.
TUOI TRE
- Chinese police said they have freed 11 Vietnamese women
from a brothel in the southwestern province of Guangxi earlier
this month. The women were now waiting to complete procedures
for repatriation.
THANH NIEN
- A 23-year-old Thai female student was sentenced to death
on Tuesday after being found guilty by the Ho Chi Minh City
People's Court for trafficking 3 kg of methamphetamine into
Vietnam in October 2011, based on the court verdict.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- More than 31,000 foreigners have been working illegally in
Vietnam, most of them are from South Korea, Japan and China, the
Labour Ministry's Employment Department said.
LAO DONG
- Vietnam's exports to Algeria in the first four months of
this year jumped 66.54 percent from a year ago to $64.22
million, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)