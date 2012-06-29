HANOI, June 29 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Vingroup said it has issued $115 million worth of
convertible bonds on international markets at an annual coupon
of 5 percent.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam banking system's bad debt reached 10 percent of
its total loans by June, accounting for 92.1 percent of the
combined equity, the central bank's data showed.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- The Vietnam Lawyers Association said it strongly protested
China National Offshore Oil Corporation's invitation for
international tenders of nine oil and gas blocks lying in
Vietnam's sovereignty. The association asked the Chinese firm to
cancel the plan and abide by the 1982 United Nations Convention
on Sea Law.
TUOI TRE
- The Finance Ministry said it has set the production cost
at 3,524-4,540 dong (16.8-21.7 U.S. cents) per kg for
summer-autumn paddy harvest in the Mekong Delta region, asking
businesses and individuals to abide by that level when
stockpiling.
DAU TU
- Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker,
said it will start the construction of a car tyre factory worth
$570 million in the northern port city of Haiphong, which is
expected to begin production in 2014.
- The partial privatisation of state-owned enterprises has
been behind schedule because of the government's regulation that
state firms may not sell the stakes at a lower price than the
book value, said Dinh Quang Tri, deputy chief executive of state
utility Vietnam Electricity.
($1=20,870 dong)
