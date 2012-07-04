HANOI, July 4 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's credit growth could rise about 8 percent this year after a 0.5 percent expansion in the first six months, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

- Vietnam granted licenses to an additional 30 foreign stock investors in June, raising the total number as of June 30 to 15,787, the Vietnam Securities Depository said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Ministry of Transport said it plans to restructure state-run carrier Vietnam Airlines into a national group in the next eight years, comprising four aviation service companies, 15 subsidiaries and 12 joint ventures. It said it seeks to conduct Vietnam Airlines' initial public offering by the end of 2013.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam's rice shipments to China in the first half of this year jumped over four-fold from a year ago to 1.2 million tonnes, accounting for 28 percent of the country's rice exports, the agriculture ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- It is difficult for Vietnam to achieve economic growth of 6 percent this year, while inflation could be between 5 percent and 6 percent, Vu Duc Dam, head of the Government Office, said.

- Vietnam received 3.36 million international tourists in the first half this year, a 13.9 percent rise from the year before, the National Administration of Tourism said.

- Cement inventory has totalled 2.8 million tonnes so far this year, equivalent to 20 days of production, Deputy Construction Minister Nguyen Tran Nam said.

($1=20,850 dong)