FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- Ho Chi Minh City-based branches of major banks such as
BIDV, Vietcombank and Agribank, the country's biggest
by assets, will offer a credit package worth a combined 92.6
billion dong ($4.44 million) to small and medium-sized firms at
interest rates of 12-13 percent, according to their contracts.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- High inventory is a major problem for businesses at the
moment rather than high lending rates or tough access to loans,
as it prevents them from settling existing loans and getting new
ones, business executives and bankers said.
- Ho Chi Minh City Securities led stock brokerages
in the second quarter with a 11.47 percent market share,
followed by Saigon Securities Inc. with 8.06 percent
while ACB Securities had 6.25 percent, market regulators said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- State oil group Petrovietnam's gross profit in the first
half of this year rose 10 percent from a year ago to 30.1
trillion dong ($1.43 billion), thanks to higher crude oil
prices, Deputy General Director Le Minh Hong said.
NHAN DAN
- Businesses are scheduled to begin a month-long purchase of
summer-autumn rice in the Mekong Delta on Tuesday, aiming to buy
the equivalent of 500,000 tonnes of milled rice to support
domestic prices.
LAO DONG
- Attaining 13 percent growth in export revenues this year
to bring earnings to $109.5 billion is a difficult task for
Vietnam as its export markets are narrowing while exporters have
been facing more competition, trade ministry officials said.
TUOI TRE
- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam and its Russian, U.S.
and Indian partners have normal operations at the nine blocks in
Vietnamese territory that China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC) has offered for bidding, Petrovietnam Chairman Phung
Dinh Thuc said, adding the Hanoi-based group has various options
to ensure production at these blocks.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's economy could grow 5.1-5.2 percent this year and
growth could accelerate to around 6 percent in the next year or
two, said Vo Tri Thanh, deputy head of the Central Institute for
Economic Management.
- Revenues of the posts and telecoms sector in the first
half of this year rose 10.2 percent from a year ago to 74.9
trillion dong ($3.59 billion), while the number of telephone
subscribers edged up 2.3 percent to 135.9 million, the Ministry
of Information and Communications said.
