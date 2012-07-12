HANOI, July 12 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- VietinBank and Agribank said they will cut their maximum dong lending rate to 15 percent as of July 15.

- Vingroup has listed an additional $115 million worth of convertible bonds issued late last month on the Singapore stock exchange, the State Securities Commission said.

- FPT Corp, a leading software maker, is allowed to list an additional 53.98 million new shares with a par value of more than 539 billion dong ($25.85 million) on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The unexpected decline in the country's consumer price index in June may lead to more financial market volatility, financial experts said at a conference on Wednesday.

- Automobile sales in Vietnam fell 41 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago to 42,928 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

TUOI TRE

- The Vietnam Energy Association has proposed to the government to split state utility Vietnam Electricity into smaller firms to raise the competitiveness of the industry, said Tran Viet Ngai, chairman of the association.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Major sugar consumers said they have been facing short supply and have had to buy the product at high prices, despite sugar producers' stock of 357,500 tonnes as of June 18 plus imported volume. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)