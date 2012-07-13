HANOI, July 13 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
DAU TU
- Bad debts in Hanoi-based banks rose to their highest level
in the past 10 years to 5.12 percent of outstanding loans at the
end of June, said Director Nguyen Thi Mai Suong of the central
bank branch in the city.
LAO DONG
- Red River Holding has registered to buy 500,000 shares of
Minh Phu Seafood Group Corp, a major shrimp exporter,
over a month-long period starting July 16, the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange said.
TUOI TRE
- The Quang Ngai provincial authority has revoked the
licence of a project worth 285 billion dong ($13.7 million) from
Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp for delayed work,
the planning and investment department of Quang Ngai said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it will put CMC Corp
on the watchlist from July 13 for the firm's losses of
101 billion dong ($4.84 million) in 2011.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- A flight procedure office for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia
funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was
opened in Hanoi to improve regional air traffic safety. Vietnam
handles more than 150,000 inbound and outbound flights a year,
while 250,000 others pass the country's airspace, JICA said.
NHAN DAN
- State-run Vinaphone, one of Vietnam's top mobile phone
network providers, said it started providing text and phone call
services aboard several international flights as of July 12.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- The retail price of 1,369 dong (7 U.S. cents) a kilowatt
hour that state utility Vietnam Electricity has been offering to
customers is more than twice what it buys from electricity
generators, said Hung Hai Group, a hydro-power investor.
HANOI MOI
- Natural gas supply to the 1,500-megawatt Cam Mau power
plant is halted between July 6-17 for routine maintenance of the
pipeline, the Ca Mau gas company said.
LAO DONG
- The government and the Kien Giang provincial People's
Committee should revoke licences from 97 investment projects on
Phu Quoc island for irregularities and delays in implementation,
said Le Tien Hao, deputy head of the government inspectorate.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Construction of rice storage facilities, capable of
storing 4 million tonnes, will be completed by the end of 2013,
Vietnam Food Association Chairman Truong Thanh Phong said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)