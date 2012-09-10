HANOI, Sept 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Cross ownership among banks could threaten the banking system's safety and reduce lending quality, economist Le Dang Doanh said.

- Vietcombank said it would extend 3 trillion dong ($144 million) worth of loans to home buyers at a rate of 12 percent until Nov. 30.

- As of Aug. 30, loans with rates of over 15 percent accounted for 22.7 percent of the total lending, down 1.9 percent against that as of Aug. 16, the central bank's data showed.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it has suspended depositing operations of Golden Bridge Vietnam Securities Co due to its failure to meet cross-payment regulations which affected the system's security.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- Giant state-owned Agribank's non-performing loan ratio hit 6.14 percent of total loans in June, above the 3-percent safety limit, it said in a report to the central bank. The rate was 3.5 percent in Vietcombank and 3.3 percent in state-run BIDV.

HANOI MOI

- The State Securities Commission said it has requested all securities brokerages not to conduct short-selling or allow their clients to do so, otherwise they will face punishment.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- A major reason for Vietnam's businesses' current difficulties and bankruptcies was their large reliance on bank loans, which resulted in their poor performance once the government tightens the monetary policy to curb inflation, analysts said.

- Receding floods would still remain in place in the northern province of Thanh Hoa and its neighbouring province of Nghe An in the central region over the next few days, the national weather centre said. As of Sunday floods have killed at least 17 people in the area, the government said.

THANH NIEN

- China remains Vietnam's largest import market in the first eight months of this year, with the import value jumping 17.9 percent from a year ago to $18.2 billion, while Vietnam's exports to China in the period stood at $8.2 billion, the General Statistics Office said.