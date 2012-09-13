HANOI, Sept 13 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Banks have been racing to raise dong funds while the
recent surge in gold prices has made the investment in gold more
profitable than placing funds in banks, bankers said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The central bank could soon slash interest rates by 1-2
percentage points to stimulate consumer demand in the rest of
this year, economists said.
VIETNAM NEWS
- Banks will not achieve the central bank's 8-10 percent
credit growth target this year because of businesses' large
inventory which discourages them from getting loans, bankers and
economists said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The river water levels in the Mekong Delta are around 1
metre lower than the same period last year, said the Central
Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Centre. Farmers said the
quantity of fish and other aquatic species caught is just 60
percent of the same period last year.
HANOI MOI
- The National Assembly's finance and budget committee said
it has suggested the State Audit to investigate three monopoly
groups which have had large impacts on people's life namely
state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, state utility Vietnam
Electricity and top fuel distributor Petrolimex in 2013.
THANH NIEN
- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has requested various
authorities to advise their staff to avoid reading, using and
circulating the information published in several blogs which are
distorted and fabricated in order to raise suspicion and create
bad public opinion about the Communist Party, the state and
state leaders.
- Vietnam needs to keep at least three telecoms companies on
its domestic market to ensure good competition, said Pham Hong
Hai, head of the Information and Communications Ministry's
Telecommunications Department.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam could soon achieve an annual target to export $15
billion worth of textiles and garments, after its eight-month
turnover has risen 6 percent from a year ago to $10.8 billion,
industry officials said. Textiles are Vietnam's top cash earner.
- The number of small and medium-sized businesses in Vietnam
will reach 600,000 by 2015, and they will account for 40 percent
of the country's gross domestic product while their exports will
make up a quarter of the country's total revenues, the
government said in a plan.
- Vietnam's power demand in September was estimated at 10.24
billion kilowatt hours, a 10.4 percent rise from the year
before, state utility Vietnam Electricity said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)