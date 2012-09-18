HANOI, Sept 18 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Many banks will fail to reach their target of raising
their registered capital this year due to the unfavourable stock
market and difficulties in seeking strategic partners, bankers
said.
- Vietnam will raise the average housing area per capita to
25 square metres by 2020, according to a construction ministry
plan.
- State-owned enterprises based in Ho Chi Minh City reported
a combined revenue of 81.98 trillion dong ($3.93 billion) in the
first eight months of this year, down 23.94 percent from a year
earlier, Le Ngoc Thuy Trang, head of the city's corporate
finance department, said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will visit China during
Sept. 20-21 to attend an ASEAN-China exhibition and the
ASEAN-China business and investment summit in Nanning.
- Commodity prices are expected to rise 5-15 percent in
October following higher costs of petrol, gas and other items,
supermarket operators in Ho Chi Minh City said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- Two people were swept away by flash floods late last week
in the coffee-growing province of Dak Nong, rescue forces in the
province said.
TUOI TRE
- Researchers at Japan International Cooperation Agency have
proposed that Vietnam builds two high-speed railway segments --
the 300-km Hanoi-Vinh and 370-km Ho Chi Minh City-Nha Trang --
at a combined cost of $21.4 billion.
- The finance ministry has been seeking a mechanism to
attract domestic and foreign investors to buy state-owned
companies' bad debt through its Debt and Asset Trading Corp,
said Dang Tien Quyet, deputy head of the ministry's corporate
finance department.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)