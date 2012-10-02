HANOI Oct 2 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS
TUOI TRE
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has suggested
that government halve the value added tax to 5 percent for
particular sectors to ease difficulties businesses face.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS
VIETNAM NEWS
- Participants at the two-week plenum of the Communist Party
Central Committee, which started on Oct. 1, will discuss issues
such as personnel changes in the party, the Land Law, education,
and the socio-economy situation, said party general secretary
Nguyen Phu Trong.
- Vietnam's exports may hit $113 billion this year, $4
billion over the government's target, said Nguyen Tien Vi,
director of the Trade and Industry Ministry's planning
department.
LAO DONG
- Vietnam's beer consumption reached nearly 2.6 billion
litres last year, ranking first in the Southeast Asian region,
followed by Thailand and the Philippines, Euromonitor
International said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's power consumption is expected to rise 10.66
percent this month from a year earlier to roughly 10.3 billion
kilowatt hours, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
- Vietnam should not focus on high economic growth next
year, but concentrate on restructuring the economy instead to
maintain macroeconomic stability and reduce difficulties for
businesses, economists said.
