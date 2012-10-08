HANOI Oct 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The central bank may have to delay the Nov. 25 deadline by which banks have to stop raising physical gold deposits to avoid putting pressure on domestic gold prices, a central bank official said.

- Minh Phu Seafood Group, a major shrimp exporter, said Vietnam Investment Fund II Ltd has sold all the 3.5 million MPC shares in the fund's possession.

LAO DONG

- Vietcombank said it has cut lending rates for villa buyers at Flamingo Dai Lai Resort, a facility outside Hanoi, to 6 percent under a package effective until Nov. 30.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- The government has decided to expand the Cat Bi airport in the northern port city of Haiphong to be able to handle international flights, with investment slated by 2015 of 5 trillion dong ($239.5 million), the Transport Ministry said.

LAO DONG

- Prosecutors have launched formal investigation against 22 Vietnamese on accusation of trying to overthrow the regime, the Phu Yen provincial People's Procuracy Institute said.

DAU TU

- Samsung Electronics Vietnam Ltd plans to start extending its business in Vietnam with an investment of $830 million, part of its move to expand its $670-million mobile phone manufacturing plant into a Samsung complex, said the People's Committee in the northern province of Bac Ninh. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom) (hanoi.newsroom@reuters.com +844 3825 9623)