HANOI Oct 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam would divest from its financial arm Petrovietnam Finance Corp and is seeking a merger with a bank to facilitate the plan, Petrovietnam Chairman Phung Dinh Thuc said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's biggest partly private bank, has missed its expected third-quarter listing deadline as it did not fix the offer price for its share debut on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam's rice exports in 2012 could rise to 7.5 million tonnes, or 300,000 tonnes above last year, the Vietnam Food Association said.

THANH NIEN

- A government draft of rules on operating casino in Vietnam to serve foreigners, which has just been submitted to the National Assembly's Standing Committee, seeks to further ban gambling among the Vietnamese people.

- Vietnam began on Monday the first round of negotiations over a free trade agreement with the European Union in Hanoi. The two are expected to conduct four such rounds and finish them by 2014, officials said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)