FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
-- The goal set for credit growth this year is proving hard
to reach and banks should shift focus to credit quality, said
Pham Hong Hai, managing director, head of Global Banking and
Markets at HSBC Bank Vietnam.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's state budget collection in the first nine
months of 2012 edged up 1.3 percent from a year ago to 498.49
trillion dong ($23.9 billion), while expenditure rose 14.5
percent in the period to 643.21 trillion dong, the finance
ministry said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it had granted
licences to 35 foreign stock investors in September, raising the
total number as of Sept. 30 to 15,902.
