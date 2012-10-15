HANOI Oct 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Vinamilk, a leading diary products producer in Vietnam, said its January-September revenue jumped 25 percent from a year earlier to 20.1 trillion dong ($964 million), while its gross profit surged 35 percent to 5 trillion dong.

- The Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges said they would halt operations of Trang An Securities Co from Oct. 15 to terminate the brokerage's membership, the first case so far.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- Vietnam's foreign exchange market may avoid an annual rate crunch at the end of this year thanks to banks' good forex positions and the market's abundant dollar supply, bankers and officials said.

- Gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the last quarter of this year due to the instability of the financial system and the uncertain impact of the central bank's efforts to monitor the market, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

- The government will continue to cut taxes and extend the tax deadline for businessses in the last quarter of the year to ease their difficulties, said Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has halved export tax on coal to 10 percent, a finance ministry circular said.

- Vietnam's trade with the United States between January-September rose 13.22 percent from a year earlier to an estimated $18 billion, of which Vietnam had a trade surplus of $10.75 billion, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

DAU TU

- PVEP, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, said it has become one of the shareholders of the operation project at Peru's block 67.

($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)