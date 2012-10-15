HANOI Oct 15 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Vinamilk, a leading diary products producer in
Vietnam, said its January-September revenue jumped 25 percent
from a year earlier to 20.1 trillion dong ($964 million), while
its gross profit surged 35 percent to 5 trillion dong.
- The Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges said they would
halt operations of Trang An Securities Co from Oct. 15 to
terminate the brokerage's membership, the first case so far.
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- Vietnam's foreign exchange market may avoid an annual rate
crunch at the end of this year thanks to banks' good forex
positions and the market's abundant dollar supply, bankers and
officials said.
- Gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the last quarter
of this year due to the instability of the financial system and
the uncertain impact of the central bank's efforts to monitor
the market, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
HANOI MOI
- The government will continue to cut taxes and extend the
tax deadline for businessses in the last quarter of the year to
ease their difficulties, said Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam has halved export tax on coal to 10 percent, a
finance ministry circular said.
- Vietnam's trade with the United States between
January-September rose 13.22 percent from a year earlier to an
estimated $18 billion, of which Vietnam had a trade surplus of
$10.75 billion, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
DAU TU
- PVEP, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group
Petrovietnam, said it has become one of the shareholders of the
operation project at Peru's block 67.
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)