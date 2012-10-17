HANOI Oct 17 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Lending to the real estate market amounts to 1,000
trillion dong ($48 billion), or around half of the banking
system's total outstanding loans, said Nguyen Sinh Hung,
chairman of the National Assembly.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Out of the banking system's 200 trillion non-performing
loans, banks have made provisions for roughly 70 trillion dong
($3.36 billion) while the remaining 130 trillion dong of bad
debt is mortgage-based, said Truong Ngoc Anh, head of the
central bank's supervisory agency.
- The government will try to reduce the banking system's bad
debt to below 3 percent next year and strictly deal with
violations in the sector, said Bui Quang Vinh, minister of
planning and investment.
DAU TU
- Dollar loans have been increasing swiftly because of
companies' rising requirement for dollar to import goods in the
last months of the year, businesses' confidence in the low risks
of forex rate change, and the lower dollar lending rate compared
to that of dong, bankers said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The government may not manage to raise the minimum monthly
salary, which is used to calculate state employees' actual
income, to 1.3 million dong ($62.5) from 1.05 million from May
2013 as planned, due to the difficulties of the state budget,
Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue told the National Assembly's
Standing Committee.
DAU TU
- Vietnam should focus on stabilising the macro economy and
reviving the confidence of the people, investors and businesses
rather than on economic expansion in 2013, said economist and
parliament member Tran Du Lich.
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)