FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- BIDV, Vietnam's biggest lender by assets, said it has invested 2 trillion dong ($96 million) into a housing development project for low income earners in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, including the development of securities products and trading systems.

- Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Co said it made a gross profit of 257 billion dong ($12.3 million) in the first nine months of 2012, making up 81 percent of the annual plan.

- The central bank would submit a scheme to establish an exchange rate stabilisation and gold price management fund to the Vietnamese government, a central bank official said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam would start building a 140-km express way linking Danang city with the central province of Quang Nam in June, 2013 at a cost of $1.4 billion, of which $635 million could come from loans by the World Bank and $673 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a project management unit official said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- Malaysia's Jaks Resources Bhd wants to delay its $2 billion coal-fired power plant in the northern province of Hai Duong to arrange funds due to global economic turmoil, said Pham Manh Thang, head of the General Department of Energy.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The possibility that Vietnam's rice exports this year could rise to 7.5 million tonnes means the stock carried forward to 2013 would sink to 800,000 tonnes, thus Mekong Delta farmers should accelerate production of the next winter-spring crop to ensure fresh crop arrive in next February, Chairman Truong Thanh Phong of the Vietnam Food Association said.

- Vietnam should aim at higher economic expansion targets in the medium term thanks to its large and young labour force and political stability, said Sanjay Kalra, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund in Vietnam.

LAO DONG

- Hanoi's October consumer price index rose 0.37 percent from September and also jumped 6.75 percent from a year ago, the city's statistics department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Planning and Investment Ministry said it had licensed 66 overseas investment projects with a combined registered capital of $1.21 billion by Vietnamese companies in the first nine months, raising the overall such investment to more than $15 billion.

DAU TU

- Vietnam may not delay the annual increase of basic salary, which is used to calculate state employees' actual income, as suggested, because people's higher income will boost total spending, said Nguyen Si Dung, deputy head of the National Assembly's office. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)