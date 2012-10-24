HANOI Oct 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Partly private lender TienPhongBank said it has cut lending rates for individuals in the Mekong Delta to 0.82 percent a month.

- Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk) said shareholders have approved a plan to issue 278.06 million bonus shares.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- VietinBank said its bad debt at the end of September stood at 2.56 percent of the total loans, the lowest rate among commercial banks owned partly or fully by the state.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

- Vietnam's textiles and garment sector is forecast to have a trade surplus of $7.6 billion this year, up 17 percent from 2011, thanks to a localisation ratio of 45-48 percent, the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association said.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam ranked 11th in the list of countries with the highest traffic death toll and the country has to spend an average $2 billion each year to deal with the consequences, Vice Chairman Nguyen Hoang Hiep of the National Transport Safety Commission said.

- Vietnam will extend the deadline for companies to pay the value added tax due in June to April 20, 2013, a finance ministry circular said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam aims to increase the ratio of goods retailed at super markets and shopping malls to 26-27 percent per year of its total retail sales by 2015 and 29-30 percent annually for the 2016-2020 period, based on a development plan approved by the Industry and Trade Ministry.

DAU TU

- This year is the second in a row when Vietnam fails to achieve its economic growth target, with the annual expansion projected at 5.2 percent, below the 5.32 percent growth in 2009, when the world faced an economic slowdown, which has raised question about the momentum for growth in coming years. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)