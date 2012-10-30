HANOI Oct 30 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Kim Long Securities Corp reported a loss of 91.5
billion dong ($4.4 million) for the third quarter, bringing its
January-September losses to 41.5 billion dong.
- It is hard for Eximbank to find corporate clients
with stable cash flows and good financial health even though the
bank has lowered lending rates to as low as 11-13 percent, chief
executive Truong Van Phuoc said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Parliament members said they supported a draft resolution
on conducting a vote of confidence for the top 49 positions
elected by the parliament and the People's Councils, including
the prime minister, state president, vice president, parliament
chairman and deputy chairmen.
- The State Audit of Vietnam said it would examine 26
state-run enterprises next year, including coal and mineral
group Vinacomin, state utility Vietnam Electricity, oil and gas
group Petrovietnam, Vinatex, Vietnam national posts and
communication group.
HANOI MOI
- State utility Vietnam Electricity will not raise the
retail electricity price in November as its input prices have
fallen below expectations, said Dang Huy Cuong, director of the
group's electricity regulatory department.
TUOI TRE
- Seven people were killed and six others were missing as of
late Monday as tropical typhoon Son Tinh hit several coastal
provinces including Nam Dinh, Quang Ninh and the city of
Haiphong, provincial reports said.
THANH NIEN
- Chinese trading companies have been actively buying
anchovy from Vietnam, which has affected the operations of
Vietnamese fish sauce manufacturers in the coastal provinces of
Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan and the central city of Danang, said Dao
Minh Hai, deputy head of the trade ministry's market management
department.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's tuna exports jumped 53 percent in the first nine
months of this year to more than $436 million, compared with a
year earlier, with the United States accounting for 44 percent
of the country's shipments, said the Vietnam Association of
Seafood Exporters and Producers.
- The inventory index in Vietnam's processing industry rose
20.3 percent as of Oct. 1 from the same period last year, while
the index in several sectors including seafood jumped 24-56
percent, the Industry and Trade Ministry's Planning Department
said.
($1=20,830 dong)
