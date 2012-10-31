HANOI Oct 31 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank would strive to cut the banking sector's bad debt ratio to 3 percent based on international standards by 2015, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh told the National Assembly on Tuesday.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam's credit could grow 4 to 5 percent this year from 2011, well below expectations of 8-10 percent growth, after loans had risen 2.35 percent at the end of September compared with last December, banking experts said. The low growth would affect banks' profit, they said.

LAO DONG

-- The Saigon Investment Group and Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp have a combined debt of $500 million over their combined equities of 20 trillion dong ($960 million), well below the debt/equity ratio of 2.2 among listed firms, Chairman of Kinh Bac City Development Share Holding Corp Dang Thanh Tam said. Tam's family owns the two firms.

-- Military Bank, VIB, SeABank and LienVietPostBank will provide a seven-year loan of $140 million to state-owned Petrovietnam Exploration and Production Corp for investment in an oil production project in Block 15-2/01 off southern Vietnam, according to a signed credit agreement.

-- Steel maker Hoa Sen Group said it would pay a cash dividend of 500 dong (2.4 U.S. cents) per share on Dec. 20.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- A court in Ho Chi Minh City has sentenced a Vietnamese man to six years in jail and another to four years in prison after they were found guilty of anti-state activities.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Finance Ministry has asked major oil products importers not to change their retail fuel prices while allowing them to take 300 dong (1.4 U.S. cents) per litre from the price stabilisation fund.