HANOI Nov 5

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- The growth pace of non-performing loans has been slower since June, in line with the gradual decline of inventories, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank was negotiating with some foreign institutions on selling a 15-percent stake to a strategic shareholder and results of the deal could come by early 2013, newly appointed chairman Pham Huu Phu said.

TUOI TRE

-- The government said it has requested state oil and gas group Petrovietnam to hand in nearly 11 trillion dong ($528 million) to state budget, which it had been retaining since 2011, while the Finance Ministry said it has fined the group 500 billion dong for tax violations.

LAO DONG

-- Six companies may have to be delisted due to losses for three years in a row, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

-- The central bank has approved the merger of unlisted DaiABank and HDBank, the Vietnam Banks Association quoted the central bank in Ho Chi Minh City as saying.

DAU TU

-- Banks in Ho Chi Minh City have been raising long-term deposit rates to restructure their funds, which has tripled the long-term deposits to 30 percent of the total deposits, said Nguyen Hoang Minh, deputy director of the central bank's branch in the city.

-- Small banks, which have planned to raise their registered capital this year, may not attain the target because of difficulties on the financial markets and divestment of strategic partners, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Vietnam's rice exports could reach a record high of 7.5 million ton to 7.7 million tonnes this year, with shipment in November and December exceeding 1 million tonnes, the Vietnam Food Association said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam and Laos have agreed to raise their trade value to $1 billion this year and double it by 2015.

-- The investment of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in Ho Chi Minh City has been more than doubled to 47.3 trillion dong ($2.27 billion), from 17.4 trillion dong initially as building material prices have risen sharply over the past three years, the municipal authority said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam will raise the import tax on plastics to 5 percent as of Dec. 3, from 3 percent now, a Finance Ministry circular said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)