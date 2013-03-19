HANOI, March 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based VietinBank said shareholders are scheduled to review and approve business targets for 2013, including raising the bank's registered capital, at a general meeting on April 13.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- A soft loan injection might not revive the property market as planned, because most of the unsold inventory is higher-end housing, while the loans are reserved for small units, real estate businesses said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Overseas Vietnamese and even Vietnamese ambassadors have complained about procedures to remit money from their home country, National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung said.

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnamese rice exported to main African buyers such as Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal has been facing competition by the grain from India and Thailand, the trade ministry said.

LAO DONG

-- The Finance Ministry planned to halve the registration fee to 10 percent for vehicles with less than 10 seats, it said in a draft circular.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam does not limit the use by individuals of foreign currencies, but all transactions in the country need to be conducted in the local currency, a National Assembly official said. The assembly's Standing Committee has approved amendments to the ordinance on foreign exchange on Monday.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam will cut corporate income tax to 20-23 percent early next year from 25 percent now, Deputy Finance Minister Vu Thi Mai said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)