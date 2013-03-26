HANOI, March 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank aims to allow the dollar/dong exchange rate to move within a band of 3 percent this year, Governor Nguyen Van Binh said. The bank bought $5 billion in the past two months, bringing the country's foreign reserves to a record high level, he said.

-- Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp would list more than 115 million new shares issued for its debt settlement on March 29, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

-- DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Co said it would pay an interim cash dividend of 1,000 dong ($0.48) per share, or 10 percent of the share's face value, on April 18.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Japan's Maruzen Food Corporation has secured a licence to invest $100 million in a plant in the southern province of Binh Duong. Maruzen expects to start construction this year and complete it in early 2014.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam protested against Chinese ships' shooting of a Vietnamese fishing boat, which went up in flames, in the Paracel Islands on March 20, said Vietnam foreign affairs spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi. The spokesman said Vietnam has asked China to investigate the shooting and compensate the fishermen.

TUOI TRE

-- South Korea's Samsung Group said it has started the construction of a $2 billion mobile device plant in northern Vietnam, which is its second such facility in the country.

-- Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter edged up 2.6 percent from a year earlier to more than 160 trillion dong ($7.65 billion), an agriculture ministry report said.

($1=20,920 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)