HANOI, April 4 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank said it was scheduled to sell 26,000 taels of gold on Thursday in its second auction. It sold 2,000 taels in the first auction with a similar offer a week ago.

THANH NIEN

-- Loans of Vietnam's banking system increased an estimated 0.1 percent in the first quarter from the end of 2012, following negative growth in January and February, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnam Pay Television Association has petitioned the government to prevent military firm Viettel from receiving a licence to provide cable TV services, saying its presence would make the competition too intense. State-run VTV controls 70 percent of the pay TV market.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's steel inventory between Jan. 1 and March 15 rose around 18 percent from a year earlier to more than 330,000 tonnes, industry reports said.

-- Two bird flu outbreaks were detected at poultry farms in the northern province of Quang Ninh in late March, infecting more than 400 birds, local animal health officials said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's exports rose an average 19.5 percent annually between 2007 and 2011 after the country's accession to the World Trade Organisation, slower than an annual average rise of 21.5 percent in the previous five years, the Central Institute of Economic Management said.