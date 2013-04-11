HANOI, April 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank said it sold nearly 40,000 taels (1.5 tonne) of gold to banks and gold companies on Wednesday, but domestic prices rose after the sale and that for a tael was still 3.5 million dong ($167) higher than world prices.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Standard Chartered Bank has signed an agreement to lend $24 million at a preferential rate to Simexco Daklak, Vietnam's second-largest coffee export and processing company, which will help meet funding demand, Simexco said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- It is tough to achieve an annual economic growth target of 5.5 percent this year, and without appropriate measures the expansion rate will be low, economists said at a seminar on investment opportunity in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

-- Vietnam will not merge Vinaphone with MobiFone but will develop the two mobile networks along with Viettel to ensure three strong service providers for the country's telecoms market, the Information and Communications Ministry said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam may cut the corporate income tax to major businesses to 23 percent from 25 percent from 2014 and bring the tax down to 20 percent for all companies from 2016, said the parliament's finance and budget committee. Small and medium enterprises may have tax reduction to 20 percent from this July.

TUOI TRE

-- The People's Court in the northern city of Haiphong said it sentenced a local official to 30 months of imprisonment and gave four others suspended sentences for destroying a farmer's house during his land seizure. The farmer's family members, who were given up to five years of imprisonment for attempted murder and resisting state officials, have appealed the outcome of both trials.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam's Health Ministry has issued a treatment guideline for patients infected by the H7N9 bird flu virus, including use of antiviral drug such as Oseltamivir or Zanamivir.