HANOI, April 16 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank said its gross
profit in 2012 fell nearly 30 percent from the previous year to
2.14 trillion dong ($103 million) due partly to higher losses in
foreign currencies and securities trading.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam's textile and garment exports grew 32 percent in
the 2005-2011 period, the fastest growth rate for the sector
around the world, followed by China, India and Turkey, according
to a recent survey conducted by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
HANOI MOI
-- The government has called on ministries and provincial
authorities nationwide to step up measures to prevent the spread
of bird flu viruses H5N1 and H7N9. Vietnam is yet to detect the
H7N9 virus in the country.
TUOI TRE
-- The health ministry has proposed the government amends a
law to legalise same-sex marriage, saying the move will ensure
human rights.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's lottery business generated 53.9 trillion dong
($2.58 billion) in 2012, with the southern region accounting for
about 90 percent of the total, the finance ministry said.
-- Vietnam's seafood exports in the second quarter ending
June are forecast to ease 2 percent from a year ago to an
estimated $1.4 billion due to slowing consumption and higher
input costs, Truong Dinh Hoe, general secretary of the Vietnam
Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)