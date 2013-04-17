HANOI, April 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank said it will raise the starting price for bids at the Wednesday gold auction to 40.2 million dong ($1,923) per tael, up nearly 4 percent from that on Tuesday. The bank is seeking to sell 40,000 taels at the latest auction.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 4.8 percent in the second quarter ending June from a year ago, below the previous quarter's growth of 4.89 percent, the National Center for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast said in a report.

-- High feed prices are causing losses to husbandry families and farms, especially for those that raise poultry, pigs and catfish, farmers and industry officials said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Two schoolboys were killed and six others were wounded as a detonator went off in the central highland province of Dak Nong on Tuesday, doctors said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's seafood exports in 2013 could fall 8.7 percent to $5.6 billion from 2012 in the worst scenario, the Industry and Trade Ministry forecast.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam has licensed for 1,570 companies in the Mekong Delta region in the first quarter, down 12.3 percent from a year ago, data released at a Planning and Investment Ministry conference showed. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)