FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh city-based Sacombank forecast 2013 gross profit to soar 113 percent to 2.8 trillion dong ($134 million).

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Dai A Bank may be merged with HD Bank, HD Bank Chairwoman Le Thi Bang Tam told shareholders on Thursday. Both the unlisted lenders are based in Ho Chi Minh City.

DAU TU

-- FPT Corp said its first quarter net profit rose 3 percent from a year ago to 475 billion dong ($22.7 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam and Laos have opened the new Tay Giang-Ka Lum border gate, which connects Vietnam's central province of Quang Nam and Laos' Sekong province, Quang Nam province authorities said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Gold is still smuggled into Vietnam, but in a smaller amount since the smuggled metal can now only be used for jewellery instead of gold bars as before, the central bank office in Ho Chi Minh City said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's public debt is not sustainable, given a high ratio of foreign debt, a government official said.

