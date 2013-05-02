HANOI May 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The government may approve the decree on the establishment of an asset management company to settle the banking system's bad debt in the coming days, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the Government Office.

-- Vinamilk said it expects revenue this year to rise 20 percent from 2012 to 32.5 trillion dong ($1.55 billion) while net profit would grow 7 percent to 6.23 trillion dong.

-- Sacombank said its gross profit reached 850 billion dong ($40.65 million) in the first quarter this year, meeting more than 30 percent of the year's plan, while non-performing loans accounted for 2.18 percent of its total lending.

-- Military Bank said it expects pre-tax profit this year to rise 14 percent from last year to 3.52 trillion dong ($168.3 million).

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Partly private Vietnam International Bank said it has offered loans worth a total of 1 trillion dong ($47.8 million) at interests as low as 7.77 percent for business purposes, home building and car purchases by July 22.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products edged up 0.4 percent in the first four months this year to $8.67 billion from a year earlier, the Agriculture Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's apparel exports to the European Union this year would rise 2.9 percent from a year ago to about $2.38 billion, the Vietnam Textile and Garment Association said.

THANH NIEN

-- House prices in many projects have halved from 2008 while interest rates have fallen, but the real estate market has shown no signs of recovery, said an economist.

($1=20,915 dong)

