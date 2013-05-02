HANOI May 2 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The government may approve the decree on the
establishment of an asset management company to settle the
banking system's bad debt in the coming days, said Vu Duc Dam,
head of the Government Office.
-- Vinamilk said it expects revenue this year to
rise 20 percent from 2012 to 32.5 trillion dong ($1.55 billion)
while net profit would grow 7 percent to 6.23 trillion dong.
-- Sacombank said its gross profit reached 850
billion dong ($40.65 million) in the first quarter this year,
meeting more than 30 percent of the year's plan, while
non-performing loans accounted for 2.18 percent of its total
lending.
-- Military Bank said it expects pre-tax profit
this year to rise 14 percent from last year to 3.52 trillion
dong ($168.3 million).
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Partly private Vietnam International Bank said it has
offered loans worth a total of 1 trillion dong ($47.8 million)
at interests as low as 7.77 percent for business purposes, home
building and car purchases by July 22.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery
products edged up 0.4 percent in the first four months this year
to $8.67 billion from a year earlier, the Agriculture Ministry
said.
-- Vietnam's apparel exports to the European Union this year
would rise 2.9 percent from a year ago to about $2.38 billion,
the Vietnam Textile and Garment Association said.
THANH NIEN
-- House prices in many projects have halved from 2008 while
interest rates have fallen, but the real estate market has shown
no signs of recovery, said an economist.
($1=20,915 dong)
