FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

* Vietnam received about $10 billion in overseas remittances in 2012, making it one of the world's top 10 recipients of migrant remittances, the World Bank said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

* Vietnam could cut lending rates by 2-3 percentage points in the near future to boost domestic production and the country's economy, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

* Loans in Vietnam as of April 23 rose 1.4 percent from the end of 2012 while deposits jumped 5.34 percent in the period, a central bank report said.

DAU TU

* Several banks including BIDV, Southern Bank and DongA Bank said they had delayed their listing plans due to the stock market's unfavourable conditions and the listing requirement of keeping bad debt below 3 percent of loans.

LAO DONG

* Demand for gold in Vietnam would cease after June due to the economic recovery at home and globally and banks would also stop taking deposits in the metal, said Le Xuan Nghia, former deputy chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Commission.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

* Power supply would meet the anticipated surge in demand during the dry season this year, said Dang Huy Cuong, director of the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

* France-based Auchan, one of the world's largest hypermarket chains, has expressed interest in investing up to $500 million over the next 10 years in Vietnam's multi-brand retail sector.

LAO DONG

* The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sought government approval to halve the value added tax and the corporate income tax for tour operators and commercial companies to stimulate tourist demand.

TUOI TRE

* The Vietnam Food Association said it would suggest the government and the central bank to extend the May 20 deadline on interest-free credit used for stockpiling rice due to exporters' difficulties and falling prices.

THANH NIEN

* Ho Chi Minh City customs said they had captured more than seven kg (15 lb) of African rhinoceros horns trafficked by a Vietnamese national who arrived from a Qatar Airways flight. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)