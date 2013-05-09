May 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks have bought more than 100 tonnes of gold from domestic markets to repay gold depositors in the past year, which has helped reduce the dollar demand for importing the metal, the central bank said.

-- State-run Agribank said it had cut dong deposit rate to as low as 5 percent while partly private lenders BIDV and VietinBank said they had trimmed the rates to 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's banking system earned 420 trillion dong ($20 billion) in 2012 from lending to the economy, while it paid 408 trillion dong for interests, central bank inspectors said.

-- Vietnam will try to keep public debt below 65 percent of gross domestic product by 2015, according to a government programme on managing the debt.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State Securities Commission said foreign ownership in Vietnam-listed companies could be increased to more than 49 percent, in an effort to attract more funds.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnam has refined nearly 2.22 million tonnes of oil products in the first four months of 2013, a rise of 1.9 percent from the same period last year, state oil and gas group Petrovietnam said.