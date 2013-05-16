HANOI May 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Banks will start to disburse a state-funded 30 trillion dong ($1.43 billion) loan package for low-income home buyers from June 1, the central bank said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Banks will have to sell their bad debts to the Vietnam Asset Management Corp, to be established later this month, at book value and must make provisions for debts at 20 percent of their debt value a year, said a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnamese fishermen will work as normal in the South China Sea and local authorities must support them, regardless of China's newly issued fishing ban in the waters, said the Vietnam Fisheries Society.

-- Yamaha Vietnam Co said it would recall 83,000 of its Nozza scooters due to technical errors.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's trade with Cambodia would reach $5 billion by 2015, with annual growth of 30 percent, a Vietnam embassy official in Phnom Penh said.

($1 = 20940.0000 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)