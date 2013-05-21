HANOI May 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- A scheme on establishing an asset management company and a decree on its operations would be approved in May, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month dropped an estimated 0.16 percent from April, the third monthly drop in a row, the city's statistics department said.

NHAN DAN

-- Loans at the end of April rose 2.11 percent from the end of 2012, compared with a fall of 0.2 percent in the same period last year, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the National Assembly.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Hanoi tourism department has asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to establish a tourism police force to help protect visitors who have been suffering increasingly from scams in the capital.

TUOI TRE

-- The government plans to cut corporate tax to 22 percent from 25 percent from January 1, 2014 while companies with less than 200 employees and annual revenues of 20 billion dong ($950,000) would only have to pay 20 percent as of this July, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)