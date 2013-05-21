HANOI May 21 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- A scheme on establishing an asset management company and
a decree on its operations would be approved in May, the State
Bank of Vietnam said.
-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month
dropped an estimated 0.16 percent from April, the third monthly
drop in a row, the city's statistics department said.
NHAN DAN
-- Loans at the end of April rose 2.11 percent from the end
of 2012, compared with a fall of 0.2 percent in the same period
last year, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the
National Assembly.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The Hanoi tourism department has asked the Ministry of
Culture, Sports and Tourism to establish a tourism police force
to help protect visitors who have been suffering increasingly
from scams in the capital.
TUOI TRE
-- The government plans to cut corporate tax to 22 percent
from 25 percent from January 1, 2014 while companies with less
than 200 employees and annual revenues of 20 billion dong
($950,000) would only have to pay 20 percent as of this July,
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh said.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)