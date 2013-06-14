HANOI, June 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank will buy gold to boost Vietnam's foreign reserves to effectively convert the value of the metal for the country's socio-economic development, after domestic banks stop keeping gold deposits on July 1, central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said in a written reply to questions by a lawmaker.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam ranks among top countries meeting anti-hunger targets ahead of a 2015 deadline, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said.

-- State President Truong Tan Sang will visit China between June 19-21, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said.

NHAN DAN

-- Dung Quat oil refinery, Vietnam's only such facility, has reached nearly half its annual production target after refining 2.7 million tonnes of petrol and oil products in the first five months of 2013 from 3.1 million tonnes (150,000 barrels per day) of crude oil, the refinery operating firm said.

THANH NIEN

-- A July 17 friendly match between English Premier league club Arsenal and the Vietnam national team could be cancelled because the My Dinh stadium's rent has suddenly been increased, organisers said.