FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- The central bank will buy gold to boost Vietnam's foreign
reserves to effectively convert the value of the metal for the
country's socio-economic development, after domestic banks stop
keeping gold deposits on July 1, central bank governor Nguyen
Van Binh said in a written reply to questions by a lawmaker.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam ranks among top countries meeting anti-hunger
targets ahead of a 2015 deadline, the UN Food and Agriculture
Organisation said.
-- State President Truong Tan Sang will visit China between
June 19-21, Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said.
NHAN DAN
-- Dung Quat oil refinery, Vietnam's only such facility, has
reached nearly half its annual production target after refining
2.7 million tonnes of petrol and oil products in the first five
months of 2013 from 3.1 million tonnes (150,000 barrels per day)
of crude oil, the refinery operating firm said.
THANH NIEN
-- A July 17 friendly match between English Premier league
club Arsenal and the Vietnam national team could be cancelled
because the My Dinh stadium's rent has suddenly been increased,
organisers said.
