FINANCIAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

-- The central bank said it sold 25,900 taels of gold out of the 26,000 taels on offer at an auction on Tuesday, bringing the total gold sold far this year via auctions to 813,200 taels.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The Vietnam Football Federation is expected to sign a contract on Wednesday to rent a Hanoi stadium after having reached an agreement on the rent with the operators of the facility, allowing a friendly match between English club Arsenal and Vietnam's national team to go ahead on July 17, a federation official said.

TUOI TRE

-- State President Truong Tan Sang said he was looking forward to talks on the conflict at sea between Vietnam and China during his June 19-21 visit to Beijing.

-- Four Vietnamese divers died on Tuesday while trying to salvage a Malaysia-registered vessel which sank off the coast of Vietnam's central province of Thua Thien-Hue in December 2012, the provincial police said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam-Korea Times, the country's first Korean language newspaper, made a debut in Hanoi on Tuesday. The newspaper is run by the official Vietnam News Agency.

