HANOI, June 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The bad debts to be bought by the Vietnam Asset Management Corp using its special bonds must have mortgages in real estate, according to a central bank draft ruling on the company's operations. If approved, it would come into effect on July 9.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The central bank will hold stable the ceiling on interest rates until the end of 2013, or make insignificant downward adjustments in line with market moves, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has allowed military-run telecoms group Viettel to establish a $33-million subsidiary in the United States.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The National Assembly has approved amendments to four laws, including cutting corporate income tax to 22 percent in 2014-2015 and to 20 percent from 2016, from 25 percent now. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)