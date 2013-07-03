HANOI, July 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The fully state-owned Vietnam Development Bank has 696 billion dong ($32.8 million) in outstanding loans to coffee export firms and all the loans have been bad, the bank said. The debt accounts for 11 percent of the total bad debt owed by coffee companies to banks, based on industry reports.

-- U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Growth has bought 49 percent of Masan Consumer Co, a subsidiary of Masan Group for $50 million, Masan Group said.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it sold all the 40,000 taels of gold on offer at an auction on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Domestic coal consumption in the first half of 2013 rose 8 percent from a year ago to 21.5 million tonnes, with sales to power plants, fertiliser and paper manufacturers surging, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's exports this year could rise 12 percent from 2012 to $128 billion if prices of agricultural produce do not drop while import spending is well controlled, an Industry and Trade Ministry official said.

THANH NIEN

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines has opened direct flights linking Vietnam's central city of Danang with Seoul in South Korea and Cambodia's Siem Reap. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)