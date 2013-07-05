HANOI, July 5 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Total outstanding loans in banks in Hanoi at the end of
June rose 1.7 percent from the beginning of this year to nearly
$31.6 billion, according to the central bank.
NHAN DAN
-- The central bank said it has asked 14 commercial banks,
which have lent to rice export firms to buy summer-autumn paddy
for stockpiling, to cap the lending rate at 9 percent per annum.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
-- Three Vietnamese were sentenced to death and two others
life in prison after being found guilty of trafficking 16 packs
of heroin weighing 5.4 kg (12 lb) in total, according to the
verdict of a court in northern Bac Ninh province.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Asian Development Bank said it has signed with the
government of Vietnam a $500-million loan agreement to fund the
construction of a metro project in Ho Chi Minh City.
-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines will sell its
2.7-percent of stake in Hanoi-based Techcombank, in which Masan
Group Corp is holding 19.7 percent and HSBC has 19.6
percent, according to a government directive.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam's seafood exports this year are expected to rise
about 5 percent from 2012 to $6.5 billion, said the Vietnam
Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
